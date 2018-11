A popular cheese mongers is celebrating after picking up their latest award.

Cryer & Stott from Allerton Bywater was named the county’s best wholesalers at the Deliciouslyorkshire Awards event recently held in Harrogate.

The black tie event celebrates the best food the region has to offer.

The family-run shop, on Station Road, is no stranger to winning having picked up gold in the World Cheese Awards before, and at The Great Yorkshire Show.