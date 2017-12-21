Children praised after alerting police to 'Grinch' shoplifter

Three children have been described as 'helpful elves' after alerting police to a supermarket shoplifter, who officers have called 'the Grinch'.

The Pontefract and Knottingley Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) said a nine-year-old boy and two girls, aged 11, approached officers last night to tell them they had witnessed a man shoplifting from Morrison's supermarket in Knottingley.

The team said on Facebook: "The Grinch, as we have appropriately named this thief stole two containers full of Christmas selection boxes."

The man ran several streets away from the scene but was caught by a PCSO and subsequently arrested. The stolen items were returned to the supermarket.

The NPT said: "For their efforts, the trio of helpful elves were rewarded for their actions."

Officers and a grateful manager at Morrison's gave each child two selection boxes for their quick thinking "and for stopping the Grinch from stealing Christmas", police said.

They said: "Each of their parents were then contacted and informed of what a great job they had done. Well done kids - No doubt you are now on Santa's good list!"