Children's favourite Dear Zoo comes to the Yorkshire stage - where to see it and how to get tickets

Dear Zoo, based on the children's book, comes to the stage
Dear Zoo, based on the children's book, comes to the stage

Dear Zoo the timeless children’s classic book is on tour and coming to to a theatre new you.

Rod Campbell’s best-selling lift the flap book has delighted generations of young readers since it was first published in 1982.

It has sold more than eight million copies worldwide.

It's about a letter to the zoo from a child who wants a pet. They send various different animals, all of which prove unsuitable: the elephant is too big, the lion too fierce, the giraffe too tall, the monkey too naughty.

Join the company to see what the zoo has sent: the perfect pet – in the end.

Tour dates:

Bridlington Spa, Tuesday April 9 at 1.30pm and 3.30pm; Wednesday April 10 at 11am and 2pm

Tickets: 01262 678258 or www.bridspa.com
Harrogate Theatre, Wednesday April 17 at 1.30pm and 3.30pm; Thursday April 18 at 11am and 2pm

Tickets: 01423 502116 or www.harrogatetheatre.co.uk
Theatre Royal, Wakefield, Sunday April 21 at 1.30pm and 3.30pm; Monday April 22 at 11am and 2pm

Tickets: 01924 211 311 or www.theatreroyalwakefield.co.uk