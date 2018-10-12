Chip Shop of the Year 2018: It is time to vote for your winning chippy.

We’ve got our top finalists for the Chip Shop Of The Year 2018 and now the competition is all about finding who will be number one.

You’ve given us five mouth-watering candidates and now it’s time to ensure your favourite nets the top spot. What is it about your favourite that keeps you going back for more?

The food obviously will have a massive say. Is it a signature fish dish exclusive to them?

What about the service and the welcome you receive? Or perhaps it’s that you just know that pound for pound, the value you get at your favourite just can’t be beaten?

So who do you want to win? To vote from the list, simply return the coupon in this week’s Express, stating the full name and address of the chip shop or restaurant you wish to vote for.

1. Barracuda, 5, Horbury Road, Ossett.

2. George A Green Fisheries, 89 George A Green Road, Wakefield.

3. Kirkhamgate Fisheries, 189 Batley Road, Kirkhamgate.

4. Mandy’s Tradional Fish & Chips, 8-8a Market Street, Normanton.

5. Mother Hubbard’s, 72 Horbury Road, Wakefield.

Closing date for votes is 10am on Friday, October 26.

Please be aware photocopied or defaced coupons will not be accepted.

Hand delivered coupons to the office or coupons that are received after the closing date will also not be accepted.