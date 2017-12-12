Chris Kamara backs new venue at Theatre Royal Wakefield

Leeds Utd legend Chris Kamara will be among celebrity names on a wall of fame at a new venue attached to the city’s Theatre Royal.

Mr Kamara was presented with a star today after backing the theatre’s Centre for Creativity, which is currently being built.

Derelict land next to the theatre is being transformed into a cafe-bar and studio as part of the project, designed to boost audiences and revenue at the 123-year-old theatre.

The theatre launched a Buy a Star fundraising appeal to help pay for interior work at the new facility.

Playwright John Godber, Jason Donovan and Theatre Royal Wakefield’s Chris Hannon have already bought stars for the Wall of Fame.

Sky Sports football pundit Mr Kamara, who signed for Leeds in 1990, said: “I’ve been here in Wakefield 22 years and I frequent the theatre from time to time, so its an absolute honour to be on the wall of fame.

“The theatre has been here for 123 years now and that’s a long time. Most theatres in other cities are brand new.”