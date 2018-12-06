Christmas dates given for BBC drama filmed in Wakefield starring John Malkovich and Rupert Grint

A BBC drama filmed in Wakefield this summer is will be shown over Christmas.

Filming took place in Wakefield over the summer.

Agatha Christie's The ABC Murders features Dangerous Liaisons' John Malkovich as Hercule Poirot and Harry Potter star Rupert Grint as Inspector Chrome.

The latest adaption of the 1936 novel, sees detective Hercule Poirot taken on the case of a serial killer known as ABC with scenes filmed on St John's Square, Wakefield.

The three-part drama will be shown on BBC One on December 26, 27 and 28 at 9pm.

A shot of John Malkovich's Poirot can be seen in BBC One's Christmas trailer.