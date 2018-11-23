Christmas Lights Switch-On 2018: Ossett, Normanton, Hemsworth and Airedale

It’s not too late to catch a Christmas lights switch-on in our district.

Ossett Christmas lights will be switched on outside the town hall, November 24, 5.30pm. Hemsworth Christmas lights will be switched on at Cross Hills Precinct, November 29, 6pm, and Normanton’s lights will be switched on November 30, 6pm.

The Normanton event will run 4pm-7pm and include children’s rides and Santa’s grotto.

Airedale’s will be switched on November, 30, 3pm-7pm, at Airedale Library.