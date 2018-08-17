Church awarded £800 to help bolster congregation

A north Featherstone church has been awarded £800 for projects designed to help bolster the congregation.

All Saints’ Church, a grade II medieval church mentioned in the Domesday Book, has benefited from the Bishops Development Fund from the Diocese of Leeds.

The first project will involve a booklet to promote the church to children at All Saints’ School, their parents and residents near the church. The second initiative will help produce a website to promote the church to a wider audience.

Father Joseph Grosu, Church Incumbent, said: “The church wardens, parochial church council and myself are delighted we have received this support from the Bishops Development Fund to help promote the church and hopefully encourage people, young and old, to come to church and see all the good things we have to offer all.”

All Saints’ Church was initially used by the monks of St Oswald’s Priory from nearby Nostell Priory. After the Reformation the church passed into the hands of Christ Church Oxford and then to the current diocese of West Yorkshire and the Dales. It is the only church within North Featherstone for ecumenical support for the local residents. There is also a community centre within the church.

It is hoped both projects will advertise the church to a younger audience.

Fr Grosu also presents a weekly morning service at All Saints School and different classes attend mid-week services on rotation.