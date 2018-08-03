City-centre bar will close because of falling trade

A city-centre pub has announced it will shut due to financial difficulties.

The Wakefield Beer Exchange on the Bullring will close for good after Sunday, saying that the bills now ‘outweigh’ takings.

In a statement posted on its Facebook page, it reads: “It is with great regret and sadness we announce that Wakefield Beer Exchange will call time for good.

“We appreciate that this will come as a shock to many of our customers. Keeping the doors open became the sole priority. Sadly even that is now impossible. When basic costs of rent, rates, wages and utilities outweigh income, the result is sadly inevitable and an administrator has been instructed.”

“Our aim to open an inclusive, relaxed venue that reflected our passion for beer, music and art that all could enjoy was achieved, at least for some time.”

The craft beer venue has been open since late 2015.