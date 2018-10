A main road in Wakefield city centre is due to be shut for almost a month as roadworks get underway.

Wood Street was closed off on Monday close to the junction with Rishworth Street so work could begin on replacing a section of asphalt with a section of block paving.

The work, which is being carried out by Wakefield Council is due to be completed by November 9.

Diversion signs are now in place. It comes after North Street was shut for similar work during the summer.