City Fields academy congratulates students on GCSE grades

Outwood Academy City Fields is celebrating a set of fantastic GSCE results.

The academy achieved its best ever results in English, with 72 percent of pupils earning a passing grade of 4 or higher.

Overall, 60 percent of Year 11 pupils earned a grade 4 or higher in both English and Maths. Almost half of these achieved a grade 5 or higher.

In a statement, the school said: “Outwood Academy City Fields is once again extremely proud of their Year 11 students and their achievements in the newer, more rigorous GCSEs.

“These are the last set of exam results for what was Wakefield City Academy under WCAT’s leadership prior to joining Outwood Grange Academies Trust, and there is confidence that these results will improve further under OGAT’s leadership.”

Principal Elizabeth Ford thanked students, teachers, parents and carers and governors for their hard work.

Several students, including Aminata Kebbeh, Arvis Runvalds, Chloe Schofield, Leah Roberts and Sana Chishti achieved five or more GCSEs at grade 7 or higher.