City golfers set to tee off in United States

Golfers from Waterton Park and Low Laithes have qualified to play in Florida.

Glynn Andrews, Karen Andrews and Stuart Nice, of Waterton Park Golf Club, and John Robinson, of Low Laithes Golf Club, have booked their places after strong performances at the final of the Travelbag Team Championship in Oxfordshire.

They are among a team of 16 golfers from around the country who will now play in the Travelbag Invitational at the Rosen Shingle Creek Resort, Florida in November.

The Wakefield golfers qualified among two teams of runners-up.

Glynn and Karen Andrews, Stuart Nice and John Robinson all scored 91 points.

The Travelbag Team Championship final was the first event of this year’s England Golf Week.

It’s a five-day festival of handicap golf with a host of finals of team and individual events.