City’s Mela returns after an absence of 20 years

Wakefield MELA is set to return later this month.

The aim of the day is to celebrate and promote the wide ranging and diverse community within the district.

There will be live music, food, stalls, performances and fairground rides to entertain all the family.

More than 30 local groups, charities and organisations will be taking part.

The initiative is the idea of Chaudry Khan and Usman Ali. They both have older family members who were involved in Wakefield Mela during the 1990s.

Mr Khan said: ‘We wanted to bring some community spirit back.

“ And we want to fet everyone together and celebrate.

“Hopefuilly we can Breakdown social barriers. and have some fun at the same time.”

The event will take place on Saturday, June 30 at Sandal Magna Community Academy. playing fields between noon and 6pm.