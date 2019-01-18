City Tastes & Tipples: Fresh showing brings new life to The Ridings

‘It’s looking good for the Ridings and we’re hoping it’ll be a big boost for the city when the new cinema moves in.’

Keg and Kitchen is the latest restaurant to move into the shopping centre’s upper food court after the Garden Kitchen closed down last year.

Keg and Kitchen in the Ridings.

Assistant manager David Allison is hoping the new pub can take advantage of a resurgence at the shopping centre, which will include a new cinema due to open later this year.

He said: “It’s great to have another restaurant back here in the food court after the units were closed last year.

“And the cinema will be a great opportunity for us, we’ll be sure to stay open later when it arrives.”

Keg and Kitchen opened on December 7 last year to make the most of the Christmas rush.

He said: “We’ve been quite popular with shoppers so far and we aim for a quick turnaround with food so people don’t have to wait too long.

“But even so, everything is cooked fresh and cooked to order.”

David previously worked at the Dam Inn at Newmillerdam for five years as kitchen manger but fancied a change of pace and fewer of the late nights that are part and parcel of being a pub chef.

After the opening of the new restaurant, Ridings centre director Lee Appleton said: “We’re delighted to see Keg and Kitchen bring our upper mall food court back to life with a quality, pub-style all day food and drink offering.

“With an extensive menu offering everything from steak to salads, there really is something for everyone and we know it’s going to be really popular.”

Try: Keg and Kitchen does traditional pub grub with all the usual suspects on offer from burgers and chips, to salads, toasties, fish and chips, and scampi. Coffee and breakfast are also on the menu. So far it just fills two of the units food opposite TK Maxx, but David said there were plans to open a third unit that will sell cakes.