City Tastes & Tipples: Quality coffee grants new life to Wakefield’s Kirkgate station

An independent coffee shop with a focus on customer service has helped to bring a new lease of life to the city.

Taste Buds @ the Station, at Wakefield Kirkgate, insist on the highest quality in everything from their coffee to their service.

Nicola Stringer, who runs the coffee shop with business partner Jagdish Suvarna, said that it is the coffee shop’s high quality service that keeps customers coming back.

She said: “We’ve brought that extra bit of life to Kirkgate, I think it complimented the regeneration.

“I think the fact that we’re here as well has put some life in and gives the travellers more confidence to use the station.”

The coffee shop has been open for a little over three years, but has already had an impact on the station.

Nicola said: “It’s nice that we’ve been able to make a mark and make a difference.

“I think travellers like the fact that we are independent and they’re really supportive.

“We have a lot of regulars, we get people who come even when they’re not going on a train.”

Last month, the coffee shop hosted a book signing with romance author Milly Johnson, which was attended by more than 100 people.

Nicola said it was only then that she realised how much support her coffee shop had.

She said: “Sometimes you’re so busy and it’s such hard work, it’s hard to lift your head up and look at what you’ve achieved and be proud.”

Taste Buds @ The Station offers hot and cold drinks, including seasonal beverages, as well as a selection of snacks and light meals, and is open six days a week.

Opening hours: The coffee shop is open from 7am to 5pm, Monday to Friday, and 7am to 2pm on a Saturday. It will remain closed on Saturdays while strike action continues on Northern services.

Location: Wakefield Kirkgate Station, Monk Street.

Give it a go: Try a hand raised pork pie on a bed of mushy peas, or ask for a classic bacon, sausage and mushroom bap.