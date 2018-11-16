City to hold first ever Mawlid festival

Muslims around Wakefield will join together this weekend to hand out chocolates and roses with messages of peace for the city’s first ever Mawlid festival.

Mawlid is the Islamic celebration of the birth of the Prophet Muhammad and aims to engage with local communities to spread understanding of the faith.

Locations across the world, including 27 cities in the UK, will be taking part in the event on Saturday.

In Wakefield the celebrations will take place at the Wakefield Cathedral Precinct from 11am to 3pm.

Community worker Usman Ali said: “Here in Wakefield we are organising Wakefield’s first ‘Mawlid in The City’.

“The campaign is a grass roots interfaith campaign helping to bring people together around messages of peace.

“Mawlid is a great month to spread the message.

“This year we are inviting people of faith and no faith to come together and to prepare and distribute hundreds of roses attached with messages of peace, love and harmony.”