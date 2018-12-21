Clinic stalwart steps down at the age of 94

A dedicated volunteer who has run a regular clinic for more than half a century has stepped down at the age of 94.

Emma Carter from Wrenthorpe has been organising the thrice-monthly chiropody gathering at Wrenthorpe Methodist Church Hall for 56 years, but felt the time had come to call it a day.

Emma Carter.

She said: “I think it was the right time to retire, I’ve got arthritis and I struggle to get out of the house now never mind get to the chapel.

“It’s just got to the time where I need to give it up.

“We just wanted to help people and we just kept going long as we could. I could not have carried on as long as I have if it wasn’t for the help I got from my daughter Sheila, but she’s 70 now.”

Emma worked until she was 65 as a warden at accommodation for the elderly, but says she was always active, even running a majorette group for years.

She first got involved with the Wrenthorpe Age Welfare Association when it was thriving group, and would help run trips to the coast every summer.

But as the volunteers themselves got older, the group dwindled until all that was left was the chiropody clinic, in which the elderly could have their feet looked at by a professional for a nominal fee at each clinic meeting.

“I would just oversee it all,” said Emma. I would make them a cup of tea or coffee when they came in and check everything was okay. I will miss it.”

Emma’s granddaughter Clare Carter paid tribute to her grandmother’s dedication to the cause, saying: “She has been a part of the age welfare group for 66 years offering care, compassion and activities for the elderly in Wrenthorpe in all of that time.

“She has helped so many people, it’s not a paid role, she’s continued it for so many years because she’s selfless.”

“She’s a lovely lady with a beautiful soul, she’s got so much character and love.”