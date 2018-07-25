‘Come out and play at Nostell’

National Trust Nostell are asking people to ‘come out and play’ this summer.

They want people to enjoy a range of active events and games, both outdoors and in the house.

There are themed activities for every day of the week, from messy Mondays, wildlife Tuesdays and cycling Wednesdays to Summer of Sport games and fun from Thursdays to Saturdays, encouraging families to explore and get active in the outdoors. Nostell will be one of many properties that will be hosting various challenging and fun active events throughout the summer months.

Outdoor visitor experience officer Helen Taylour said: “We’re really excited to be offering Summer of Sport activities at Nostell; it will be a great opportunity for people to get fit, have fun and enjoy this beautiful place. Also by taking part in our events, visitors will be helping us to conserve the outdoors for future generations.”

The crafty and creative have an opportunity to join Chippendale-inspired Dovetail, Biscuit, Splat workshops in the house on Thursdays and Fridays. Taking inspiration from the colourful marbled papers Thomas Chippendale used for book endpapers and furniture lining, visitors can have a go at marbling for themselves.

The fun runs until 1 September 1. For full details please visit: www.nationaltrust.org.uk/nostell

Here is a list of what is on day-by day

Mondays:

Get wild! Mud, water and clay for play

Cost: free (garden ticket needed)

Booking: not needed, drop in

Times: 11am to 3pm

Enjoy the summer holidays with messy fun in the gardens with mud, water and clay activities. Join in hands-on fun outdoors this summer. Perfect for littlies, but big kids welcome too!

Tuesdays:

Get Wild! Looking after wildlife

Cost: free (garden ticket needed)

Booking: not needed, drop-in

Times: 11am to 3pm

Have you ever made a home for wildlife? Come along to learn how to encourage more bees, bugs, frogs and hedgehogs to start calling your garden home, have fun building a shelter, or get messy doing some leaf art. Mini explorers welcome with adult help.

Wednesdays

Cycling

Cost: free

Meeting point: on the vista

Times: 11am to 3pm.

Join Wakefield District Cycle Forum to test your cycle skills and pick up top tips for maintaining your bike. Don’t miss the bike-only woodland trails for a few more twists and turns.

Thursdays and Fridays:

Dovetail, Biscuit, Splat

Cost: house ticket needed

Meeting point: workshop in the house

Times: 11am to 3pm

We will be celebrating the diversity of Chippendale’s career, in a range of creative activities for families. This summer we are having fun with marbling paper and using it in a variety of creative pursuits, like book binding and wallpaper making. Join us to try out different materials tools and techniques and discover the designer within you.

Thursdays to Saturdays

Summer of Sport

Cost: free

Meeting point: on the vista

Times: Noon to 3pm

Do you like being active with the entire family?

Come along to Nostell for a celebration of summer with sporty activities taking place on the vista. We provide the bats, balls, hoops and loops, you provide the enthusiasm. Try badminton, test your cricket skills or figure out who’s the lawn bowling champion in your family. There are plenty of activities to keep every family member entertained.