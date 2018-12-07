Community building’s future finally secure as council agrees transfer

The future of a community building in Stanley has been secured after a deal was struck with Wakefield Council.

Since council services were relocated from the Cross Keys Young People’s Centre on Lake Lock Road, the future of the building has remained uncertain with fears that it could be sold off.

The old Victorian school has since been used by community groups on a voluntary basis but the council had deemed it was “financially unsustainable”.

However, after a group showed interest in running the building, Wakefield Council’s cabinet this week decided to complete a community asset transfer to ISpace5. The group is a not-for-profit organisation that aims to provide services for children, teenagers and adults.

The group will take control of the building on a 25-year-old lease with a peppercorn rent.

With investment required to bring the building up to scratch, the group will be able to pursue funding otherwise unavailable to the council.

The report reads: “This organisation aims to re-establish the centre into a hive of activity.

“It would seek to deliver extensive inclusive activities reaching out the community and become a thriving welcoming and supportive community anchor.”

Wakefield Council’s cabinet ember for communities, Coun Maureen Cummings said: “It’s absolutely wonderful. More and more facilities like this, rather than being sold off, are becoming a permanent base for community groups.”