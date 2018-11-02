Community day brings crowds into Ackworth

A village showed it was open for business at the weekend as a community day attracted large crowds of visitors.

Ackworth Parish Council organised the event on Saturday at the community centre, inviting groups and charities to set up stalls and showcase their work.

Ackworth Community Day art show. Jeff Hill with one of his photographs. Picture Scott Merrylees

There was also another art walk in which the village’s galleries opened their doors.

Clerk of the council, Sue Templeman said: “It was a lovely day at the community centre, and it was great to see so many people having a chat over a cup of tea.”