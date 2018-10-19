Community heroes who ‘love where they live’ celebrated at awards

Big-hearted and hard-working people who give of themselves to brighten the lives of others, were applauded for their efforts at a special evening.

Tenants, residents and community groups were all among the deserving winners at the annual WDH Love Where You Live Awards grand final.

Bobbie Lea Poxon is handed the Young Achiever award

Those community heroes crowned for making the Wakefield area a better place to live, included Respect Champions Matthew Poxon, Alex Mossop and Callum Hirst.

Community Group winner was the 5 Towns Community Radio, while those honoured for Working with Older People were the Open Heart Memory Cafe.

The Digital in the Community title went to Friends of Fryston Woods, and the Community Champion was Angela Thomas.

Honours for Arts and Culture went to Tom’s Club, and this year’s Young Achiever was Bobbie Lea Poxon.

Tom's Club receives the award for Arts and Culture

His green fingers won Rob Stringer the gong for the Best Garden.

The glittering event at Wakefield’s Cedar Court Hotel was sponsored by Sodexo. More than 11,500 votes were cast for this year’s string of winners.

More people were given chances to win this year too. Title winners receive £200 prize money, and second and third place runners-up are given £100 and £50 respectively.

The raffle raised over £320, to be donated to Wakefield Hospice and the Prince of Wales Hospice.

Angela Thomas is the Community Champion 2018

Chief Executive of WDH, Kevin Dodd, said: “Our Love Where You Live Awards have been a bigger and better success than ever before, with a record-breaking number of votes cast, for people and groups who make Wakefield a wonderful place for everyone.

“It is important that we celebrate the hard work and dedication that these people put into making their neighbourhoods friendlier, safer and even more enjoyable places to be, and we hope that the prize money they receive will go a long way to helping continue that work.”

Ladies from the Open Heart Memory Cafe receive the Working with Older People award

Pictured with their Digital in the Community award are the Friends of Fryston Woods