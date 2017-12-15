Community projects pitching for funds on BBC show Let’s Get a Good Thing Going

A TV show in which people were invited to pitch for funds to get a community project off the ground will be screened next week.

Four community projects in the Wakefield district were considered for a cash boost in BBC show Let’s Get a Good Thing Going, filmed at Ossett Town Hall.

Audience members cast their votes after hearing pitches at locations around the country in the series, presented by Kevin Duala.

Wakefield’s episode will be screened on Wednesday.

BBC commissioning editor Carla-Maria Lawson said: “This series is a feel-good show that captures the extraordinary energy of ordinary people around the UK who want to invest in their own communities.

“It demonstrates the passion people have for where they live and the change they can bring about by coming together”.

In the Wakefield episode Sheila Wainwright appeals for help to fund robotic “therapy cats” to help people with dementia.

Mrs Wainwright has successfully campaigned for specialist dementia nurses in the district following the death of her husband John from Alzheimer’s.

The cats help pacify people prone to violent and confused episodes caused by their condition.

Mrs Wainwright, of Woolley, described how John would remain calm around their cat in the later stages of his battle with Alzheimer’s.

Tom Long, chairman of the Horbury and Ossett Senior Citizen Support Group, makes a pitch for an advice centre where elderly people can get help with online banking, online shopping, skyping.

Adam Redfern, of SESKU Academy in South Kirkby, asks for funds for a community gym where exercise sessions are provided for free.

He makes his pitch after the gym’s home at Northfield Community Centre was closed by the council due to damp in the building.

Trish Hollies, of the Workers Educational Association, also appears in the show to ask for help setting up an art exhibition.

She pitches for funds to help present artwork created by people with learning disabilities at adult education classes.

The BBC said the series was inspired by crowdfunding initiatives that already operate in the UK and USA including Detroit Soup.