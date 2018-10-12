Community station 5 Towns Radio win ‘a surprise’

Community group 5 Towns Radio are celebrating after being named winners at the WDH Love Where You Live Awards.

The voluntary radio station was voted Community Group Award Winner 2018 at the awards on Thursday, October 4.

Trevor Wainwright, who hosts the station’s Classics radio show, said: “It was a complete surprise, but every one of us was over the moon about it.

“We’re hoping this will help us get more funding for community based-projects to enhance life for everyone in the Five Towns.”

To volunteer for production or presentation roles with the group, see www.5townsradio.com