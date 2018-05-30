Community unites to raise funds for West Yorkshire girl Imogen

A community event to raise money to send a ‘bright-eyed, gorgeous little girl’ to America to be treated for cerebral palsy has raised more than £2,500.

The fundraising family fun day was held in honour of Imogen Holmes, a 22-month-old toddler who is unable to walk or talk due to spastic quadriplegic cerebral palsy.

The mother of a 20-month-old toddler from Fitzwilliam, who has limited use of her arms and legs has launched a �20,000 fundraising drive to take her for specialist treatment in Panama. Imogen Holmes was diagnosed with spastic quadriplegic cerebral palsy at Pinderfields Hospital in June 2017. Imogen's mother Briony Winstanley has started a �20,000 fundraising drive to to pay for stem cell treatment for Imogen in Panama in central America. Imogen pictured with her parents Briony Winstanley and Stephen Holmes.'9th March 2018.'Picture Jonathan Gawthorpe

Her parents Briony Winstanley, 21 and Stephen Holmes, 26, of Fitzwilliam near Pontefract, want to raise £20,000 to take their daughter to Panama for treatment at the Stem Cell Institute.

Family friend Chris Doyle, 28, organised the fundraiser at The Hut community centre in Airedale, Castleford on Sunday. It raised £2,575.03.

Mr Doyle said: “When I found out Imogen’s parents were trying to raise £20,000 I just knew I had to get involved and try and help.

“Briony and Stephen are both doing well and we’re all busy trying to get to this £20,000 target as quickly as possible.”

Of the fundraiser, he said: “The weather was amazing, the turnout was fantastic and we smashed our £2,000 target for the day.”

He added that Imogen is “a bright-eyed, gorgeous little girl who brings joy to everyone who sees her”.

At the fundraiser there were 20 stalls selling various gifts, a raffle, face painting, sponsored armpit and leg waxing, a bouncy castle and a live auction with lots including signed Rugby League memorabilia.

Imogen is unable to speak and has only limited use of her arms and legs.

Her father Mr Holmes has previously said the treatment could make a big difference to their family life, adding: ““It could achieve her walking unaided, it could achieve her talking.

“If it means her saying a few words it would mean a lot.”

Donate to the appeal for Imogen by visiting https://uk.gofundme.com/imogens-stem-cell-treatment