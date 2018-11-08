Company apologises after glass-filled soil is spread over recreation area

A company which is paid by residents to maintain a recreation area in Wrenthorpe has apologised after substandard soil containing glass was spread across the site.

Greenbelt, which is responsible for the land at the Scholars’ Gate development off Ruskin Avenue, says it had recently appointed a local contractor for a soil and seeding programme.

However, it was found that the soil contained shards of glass, nails and even pottery and led to a series of complaints from residents.

One claimed that dogs had been injured because of the shards while parents had kept their children away from the area.

Greenbelt, which receives thousands of pounds from residents each year to maintain the green area, apologised for the mistake.

A spokesman for the company said: “The soil, which was recycled but not to the correct specification, was deposited on this site by the contractor and they take full responsibility for their error.

“They would also like to apologise to local residents for their mistake.

“Immediately the problem was spotted, a cordon was put in place to make the area secure for health and safety reasons.Similarly, the contractor’s suppliers have confirmed the soil was provided by a third party but accept it was not of a standard acceptable and have agreed to help with the removal of the unsuitable material and supply new soil.”

Greenbelt said the Environment Agency was notified to ensure all of the soil was removed and replaced by a high-quality top soil suitable for re-seeding the area. Photos and samples were taken to ensure the removal process of the old soil was fully documented.