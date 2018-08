Complaints over parking along Aberford Road in Wakefield have started to fall, police have said.

But fixed penalty notices are still being issued to some drivers. Road cones were placed along the stretch of road near Pinderfields recently to stop motorists from blocking the carriageway and pavement. Wakefield Council is planning to place double yellow lines along the road.

Until then, police say they will monitor the situation, and where necessary, issue the £30 fines.