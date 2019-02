Police are appealing for information to trace a missing pensioner from Castleford.

Partially sighted Flora Farrar, 75, was last seen wearing a blue coat, blue jeans, pink jumper and silver shoes.

She was carrying a red handbag and a white stick.

She is 5ft 5ins tall and has grey hair.

Any sightings of her, please call police via 101. Log number 1407 05-02 refers.