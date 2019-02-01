Controlling Wakefield boyfriend 'humiliated' his partner

An abusive boyfriend who subjected his partner to humiliating attacks and abuse has been locked up for 15 months.

Stuart Banks, from Lupset in Wakefield attacked victim Kerry Etchells as she was on the toilet and punched her repeatedly in separate assault after he caught her talking to her friend.

Leeds Crown Court heard he took the victim's bank cards from her, stopped her from seeing friends and locked her indoors during a 12-week period of abuse.

Banks was found guilty of an offence of controlling or coercive behaviour in a relationship and two offences of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Louise Pryke, prosecuting, said the offending took place during a brief relationship between July and October last year.

The prosecutor said Banks became possessive soon after they formed the relationship.

She said: "No one was allowed to speak to her and she was kept in the flat."

The court heard Banks "drank to excess every day" and was aggressive towards her.

He forced Ms Etchells to share money with him and ordered her to get a receipt for everything she spent money on.

Banks burst into the bathroom while she was on the toilet and attacked her with some of her books.

He then used the shower head to spray her with cold water.

In another attack her punched her repeatedly in the arm after he saw her taking to her friend through a window.

Banks was arrested after Ms Etchells went to a clinic and told medical staff what had happened.

The prosecutor added: "It was conduct that was intended to cause maximum distress.

"There were multiple occasions of controlling behaviour and a certain amount of humiliation."

The court heard Ms Etchells has died since the offending.

Banks's barrister, Lydia Carroll, said Ms Etchell's death was currently the subject of a murder inquiry.

Ms Carroll said Banks had learned of the death and subsequent police investigation while he was being held in custody.

The barrister said Ms Etchells had problems with drink and drugs and Banks believed he was helping her.

She said: "He says he was brought up to protect women and he totally believes at the time that he was trying to protect her."

"He did very much care for this woman.

"Frankly, whether they were engaged to be married or not, she called him her fiancee."