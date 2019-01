A coroner's office is appealing for help in tracing the relatives of a man from Wakefield.

Michael Cameron Wells died of natural causes at his home on Berners Street, in the East Moor area of the city, on Friday, December 21, 2018.

It is believed that Mr Wells had a son.

Anyone with information on the relatives of Mr Wells is asked to contact Robert Wright at the coroner's office on 01924 292 301.