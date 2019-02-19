Correction and apology: Yorkshire Air Ambulance

An article was printed in error in the Wakefield Express on February 10 2019 stating that the Yorkshire Air Ambulance is hosting an Open Day at its airbase.

This is in fact not the case. What was issued was a media advisory for journalists which should never have been published in print or online.

A spokesperson for the Wakefield Express/ JP Groups, said: “We would like to apologise to the Yorkshire Air Ambulance for our error, and also to the public for misleading them into thinking the YAA is hosting a public open day. We are now very aware that this is not the case.

“We would urge anyone who saw the article to discard it please.”

The Yorkshire Air Ambulance base at Nostell is a private site, and due to the tasking and operations of its helicopter is not open to the public.