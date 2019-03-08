Council calling on residents to support village pathway plans

A parish council is attempting to secure a well-used walkway through fields as a public right of way.

The well-trodden route linking Kingfisher Close and Durkar Lane in Durkar is subject to an application to prevent the area being closed off to the public. Crigglestone Parish Council is calling on residents to submit letters to Wakefield Council to prove that the way is used regularly.

They can receive the forms from the parish council by emailing clerk@crigglestonepc.org or by calling 01977 284017.