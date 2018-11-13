Council gears up for gritting with 6,000 tonnes at the ready

Wakefield Council says it has more than 6,000 tonnes of grit stockpiled in preparation for the winter months.

A fleet of 14 gritters, bought last year and equipped with sat nav and an automatic spreading system, will help to tackle sub-zero conditions.

Designated for the council’s priority routes, volunteers are still required to act as ‘snow wardens’ for residential streets not on the route. They are issued with bags of salt for footpaths, snow shovels and fluorescent jacket.

Coun Matthew Morley, cabinet member for transport and highways at Wakefield Council, said: “Preparations are well underway to tackle the winter weather, but we need residents’ help.

"We need people to get in touch to let us know they are willing to join in the team effort that is needed to keep our district moving by becoming a snow warden.

“Our snow wardens did a fantastic job with the continuing snow spells last year. I hope that everyone will come together again this year to support their communities.”

Snow wardens will be asked to join forces to help their neighbours and more vulnerable citizens who can’t help themselves by clearing pavements, drives and cul-de-sacs whilst the council focuses on its priority routes.

There are also over 340 grit bins across the district, which will be restocked over the winter as needed.

To sign up to become a snow warden call 0345 8 506 506 or for more information visit www.wakefield.gov.uk/winter