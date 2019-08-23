Council pondering a lease plan for Newmillerdam Country Park lake-side building

Interest is being gauged by Wakefield Council in the lake-side Boat House building at Newmillerdam Country Park, who have put it up for lease.

The Boat House is currently used by the Friends of Newmillerdam Country Park as a cafe, open on Sundays.

Newmillerdam Country Park.

But the council is now inviting offers in the region of £6,000 a year for a tenant to run activities there that are “in keeping with the nature of the country park”.

The council says they will “have to balance commercial and community interests in coming to a final decision as to whether or not to let the property and if so, on what basis”.

They say it could take months before a final decision is made.

The Grade-II-listed building was built in 1822 and refurbished in 1996 thanks to grand funding.

It contains a cafe area, a single toilet, washing up area and storage room.

For further details call 01924 305845.