Council wants to spend an extra £362,000 on castle

Wakefield Council is proposing to more inject a further £362,000 to help complete work at Pontefract Castle.

The council has alrwesdy ploughed £250,000 into the £3.6 million Key to the North initiative to restore the monument.

Much of the cash has been subsidised by Heritage Lottery Fund and Historic England, with an aim to see the 11th century monument removed from English Heritage’s ‘at risk’ register - a list of relics that could be lost unless preservation work is carried out. But the programme has been beset with problems, including two main contractors going into administration, plus the ongoing work has uncovered further significant findings in the towers and the keep.

A car park extension is also now proposed with visitors expected to soar once work on the 11th century is complete next year.

Wakefield Council’s cabinet will discuss the options during its monthly meeting on Tuesday.