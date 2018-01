A couple are being hunted after an attempted distraction burglary in Castleford.

On January 4, at around 3.30pm, a male in his 30s and wearing a black waterproof jacket, attended a house on Archer Street and kept the resident talking at the front door while a blonde-haired woman, who was wearing a white coat, went to the rear and searched the resident’s shed. They fled empty handed in a gold or silver-coloured Renault Megane or Vauxhall Astra.

Call 101 and quote crime ref number 13180005815.