Crash blocks notorious road near Wakefield

Reports are coming in that another accident has left a notorious road near Wakefield blocked this morning.

The Blacker Lane Road Safety Campaign group have reported that a a car overturned on the road near Netherton shortly before 8.20am this morning and the carriageway is blocked.

This photo was taken by a motorist who came across the vehicle on its side.

It is not known at this moment if there were any casualties.

Drivers are being advised to avoid the road, which has been the subject of a long-running campaign for safety measures after 24 accidents occurred in the space of a year.