Plans to close a major city centre road to cars on three nights of the week have been proposed by Wakefield Council.

The local authority has suggested shutting Westgate to most vehicles on Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights, to improve road safety and encourage a “more vibrant night-time culture” in the city.

Under the proposals, buses and taxis would still be allowed to access the road, but cars would not be allowed onto Westgate between the junctions with Drury Lane and Wood Street.

The closure would take effect between 11pm and 5am.

Pedestrianisation has repeatedly been suggested as a way to improve Wakefield in the Express city centre suvey coverage.

Former Wickes and Iceland boss Bill Grimsey – who wrote two major reports in the future of British high streets – visited the city in April and said a pedestrianised Bullring would be a perfect centre point.

Businessman Antony de Csernatony has bought and revamped properties on Wood Street, including Kraft Barbers, which is owned by his wife Lisa.

He plans to open a bar next to the barber and believes pedestrianising the Westgate end of Wood Street could help bring an “al fresco flavour” to the city.

Wakefield Council is now contacting residents and businesses in the area for their views of the Westgate plan, and will then consult with the wider public once that process has been completed.

Coun Matthew Morley, portfolio holder for transport, said: “There is a bustling night time scene in this area and we want to encourage this and create an environment in which people can be safe when they go out to the theatre, bars, pubs, restaurants and night clubs in the area.

“This is not a foregone conclusion, therefore I would encourage everyone with an interest to participate in the consultation which will inform the decision.”

The authority says that 15 road accidents have taken place around the top of Westgate during the past five years. Eleven of those involved pedestrians. But it’s not the first time attempts have been made to pedestrianise the road. In 2005, the council wanted to close the Westgate to traffic for good, although these plans were subsequently dropped.

The following year, the city centre area was shut to motorists between 7pm and 4.30am on Friday and Saturday nights for several weeks as part of a trial.

Back then, the police said it was hoped the scheme would cut violent crime and get people out of the city centre faster, avoiding late night boozy punch-ups. However, this idea too, was later abandoned. The changes could take effect before the end of the year, if they are agreed.

Here’s what you have been saying:

‘I think it’s a good idea in general to pedestrianise most of a town centre. Pontefract and Castleford are mostly pedestrianised. Especially with Pontefract the square is a hub that keeps people where the shops are. If it was extended across town it could get more footfall in if people feel safer. It might keep traffic flowing better as well if there weren’t so many sets of lights.

Lee Wilkinson Deli Central

‘On Friday and Saturday nights on Westgate people just do what they want and walk across the road anyway. I wonder if blocking it off could actually cause more problems. For me, to improve nightlife there needs to be a bigger variety of clubs, we need to be trying to compete with Leeds. Giving permission for more clubs and bars that are less expensive would do more to improve Westgate’s nightlife.

Adam Oldroyd from Supper Club

‘I’m not sure it would make a difference – you never hear anyone saying they don’t want to go for a night out in Wakefield because they are scared of the traffic If there’s a street festival on then fine but for an ordinary weekend I don’t see the point. To improve nightlife in Westgate they need to make sure that everything is kept tidy. Licensing laws that bars open so late are a bigger issue – they encourage people to get drunk before they leave home and then stay out all night.

Lisa Dimmock from Lobby

‘It would prevent a lot of problems over the weekend if it was pedestrianised and people coming out of clubs had to walk somewhere else to get a taxi. You see a lot of youths coming out of clubs, walking in front of taxis and getting into arguments. That’s as well as getting into fights outside takeaways. They should extend it as far down as the Elephant and Castle.

Tony Padgett from the Black Horse