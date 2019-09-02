12-year-old boy hit by car and left injured after driver fled scene

West Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses after a 12-year-old boy was hit by a car in a hit-and-run crash.

The incident happened on Ings Road, in Wakefield, at 5.10pm on Tuesday, August 27.

The 12-year-old was crossing the road on a pedal bike when he was hit by a car.

The driver failed to stop at the scene and left the boy injured with a broken arm.

Police are now urging witnesses to come forward.

Anyone who may have seen the crash is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting crime reference number 13190441337 or via www.westyorkshire.pnn.police.uk/contact-us.

