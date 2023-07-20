News you can trust since 1852
160,000 illegal cigarettes seized during raids at shops in Wakefield city centre

A total of 160,000 illegal cigarettes were seized during a series of raids at shops in Wakefield city centre.
By Tony Gardner
Published 20th Jul 2023, 15:47 BST- 2 min read

Police, trading standards and council licensing enforcement officers discovered 8,400 packets of illicit tobacco products during the joint operation on June 13.

During a day of action on June 13 this year, four shops in the Kirkgate and George Street area.

Two of the premises were licensed to sell alcohol.

A report describes the other two premises as unlicensed ‘pop and crisp’ shops’ which are ‘often found to be fronts for criminality’.

Two of the shops had illegal cigarettes and tobacco available for sale at discounted prices,

The report to councillors, by Maureen Cummings, Wakefield Council’s cabinet member for communities, poverty and health, states: “Both premises had sophisticated concealments, one hidden under shelving in the storeroom in the floor, the other hidden behind what would normally be a cigarette display cabinet.

“There was also a large number of boxes of illegal cigarettes and tobacco seized from one of the shops, with a further amount found hidden in a rear storeroom at the shop, which required the attending trading standards officers to source a bigger van!”

Illegal vapes were also discovered.

The estimated street value of the illegal goods seized was £50,000.

British Gas revenue and protection officers attended all four shops to ensure there was no illegal abstraction taking place.

Evidence of tampering with electrical main breakers was found at the two licensed premised.

Northern Power engineers had were called out urgently to make the power supply safe.

One of the premises was found to be in clear breach of its operating licence.

Formal action is being taken which could include prosecution or review of the premises licence granted by Wakefield Council.

Immigration officers found two males in one of the shops.

One had no right to work in the UK.

The other had a work permit which did not extend to working in a retail environment.

The report adds: “Follow up enquires with the males are ongoing, which may result in their rights to remain in the country being withdrawn.

“This day of action clearly shows that when the authorities and relevant agencies pull their resources together, they can have a major impact on the criminality operating in the Wakefield district.”