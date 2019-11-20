18-year-old Wakefield woman took her own life on M1 motorway

A teenager from Wakefield who "had everything to live for" died after falling or jumping from a bridge on to the M1 motorway at Ossett near Wakefield, an inquest heard.

Jamie Leigh Hudson, 18, suffered multiple fatal injuries after being struck by vehicles travelling southbound on the motorway near junction 40 just after 7pm on Friday December 28 2018.

The M1 near junction 40 for Ossett'Image: Google

Wakefield Coroner's Court heard today (November 20 2019) that Jamie Leigh, of Gordon Street, Wakefield, was diagnosed with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder at five-years-old and had later suffered from mental health problems and self harming episodes..

Jamie Leigh's mother Lorraine Hudson wrote in a statement read to the court: "I asked her what she was trying to achieve when she self harmed and she always said she didn't want to die."

Ms Hudson added in the statement: "She was a lovely girl, did very well at college studying hair and beauty. She had everything to live for."

The inquest heard paramedics attended the scene and Jamie Leigh was pronounced dead just before 7.30pm on December 28.

Area coroner Jonathan Leach said to Detective Sergeant Tom Peniston of West Yorkshire Police: "Having investigated the matter the view of yourself and colleagues is that the deceased has taken her own life as a result of jumping or falling from the bridge into oncoming traffic."

Pathologist Jennifer Thomas conducted a post mortem and concluded that Jamie Leigh died from multiple injuries.

Recording a suicide verdict Mr Leach said: "The deceased was an 18-year-old lady who lived in a shared house. She had a loving and supportive family."

After Jamie Leigh's death tributes were paid to the 'caring' and 'beautiful' teenager

Jamie Leigh's friends said she would be hugely missed and was 'loved by so many.'

