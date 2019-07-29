25 guns handed in as part of ongoing firearms surrender across West Yorkshire

Guns and ammunition have already been handed in as part of the Force’s ongoing firearms surrender.
And officers are calling on the public to hand in more with just over a week of the surrender still to run.
The surrender, which started on Saturday, July 20 and runs until Sunday, August 4, gives people the opportunity to hand in their unwanted/illegally held guns and items of ammunition without the fear of prosecution for possessing them.
So far, 25 ‘guns’ had been surrendered as well as various items of ammunition:
*17 Air weapons/ gas operated weapons
*8 live firearms
Inspector Sarah Burton of West Yorkshire Police, said, “This is part of a national firearms surrender and I want to see as many guns handed in as possible. Once handed in these guns cannot then be used to cause harm in our communities.
“It is great to see that we have had some guns handed in already but I suspect there are still more out there and I am appealing directly to anyone who might have an illegal firearm to come forward and hand them in.
“They may not understand that holding such a weapon is illegal or they may have overlooked an antique gun gathering dust in the loft.
“There may also be people who know a loved one who for some reason has a gun in the house and they quite understandably fear for their safety and that of others in the property.
"My appeal to them would be to bring those firearms in and take them out of circulation. They can do so anonymously.”
The police stations you can surrender your firearms are:
Wakefield District Headquarters
Havertop Lane
Normanton
WF6 1FD
8:00am - 10:00pm - Mon - Friday
08:00 - 20:00 Sat + Sun
Bradford Police Station
Trafalgar House
Nelson Street
Bradford
BD5 0DX
8:00am - 10:00pm - Mon - Friday
08:00 - 20:00 Sat + Sun
Dewsbury Police Station
Aldams Road
Dewsbury
WF12 8AR
8:00am - 10:00pm - Mon - Friday
08:00 - 20:00 Sat + Sun
Halifax Police Station
Richmond Close
Halifax
HX1 5TW
8:00am - 10:00pm - Mon - Friday
08:00 - 20:00 Sat + Sun
Huddersfield Police Station
Castlegate
Huddersfield
HD1 2NJ
8:00am - 10:00pm - Mon - Friday
08:00 - 20:00 Sat + Sun
Keighley Police Station
Airedale House
Royd Ings Avenue
Keighley
BD21 4BZ
8:00am - 10:00pm - Mon - Friday
08:00 - 20:00 Sat + Sun
Leeds District HQ
Elland Road Police Station
Elland Road
Leeds
LS11 8BU
8:00am - 10:00pm - Mon - Friday
08:00 - 20:00 Sat + Sun
Leeds Stainbeck Police Station
Stainbeck Lane
Leeds
LS7 3QU
8:00am - 10:00pm - Mon - Friday
08:00 - 20:00 Sat + Sun