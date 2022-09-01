Abusive Wakefield beggar given Criminal Behaviour Order

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Darren Green, 44, of Doncaster Road, was given the Order at Leeds Magistrates’ Court on August 24, after he stole from shops, was drunken, begging and was threatening and abusive to others.

He had also failed to comply with the conditions of a Public Spaces Protection Order.

The Criminal Behaviour Order means Green must leave any retail premises in the Wakefield district if asked to by staff.

He must not enter the city centre unless attending Turning Point and pre-arranged appointments such as with solicitors, court, police, dentist, doctor or as directed by the court. Afterwards he must leave the area immediately, or as soon as possible.

He must not drink alcohol in a public place, or to be found drunk in a public place. He must not beg, or ask for money, unless it’s payment for work, a retail purchase or a bank transaction.

Coun Maureen Cummings, Cabinet member for Communities, Poverty and Health, said: “We are pleased to have secured this Criminal Behaviour Order which sends out a very clear message that, working with the police, we will take firm action against people who behave in a way that is completely anti-social and unacceptable, and causes distress to others.

“We, simply, will not tolerate this behaviour and will do everything we can to ensure people must face the consequences of their actions.”

Inspector Paul Fraser of West Yorkshire Police’s Wakefield Central Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) said: “This Criminal Behaviour Order displays the determination of Wakefield Central NPT officers together with our partners in the council’s ASB team to tackle criminal or anti-social behaviour committed within the city centre.”

“Over recent months this individual has been subject to numerous investigations into offences committed in Wakefield city centre so I am pleased that we have been able to take action in this way.