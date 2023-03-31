The blaze at Airedale FC is understood to have centred on a hired mobile toilet unit and the fence behind it, before the fire spread to one of the club’s storage containers, causing thousands of pounds worth of damage.

Other equipment was also destroyed including a kitchen facility that provides essential fund raising for the club at Queens Park Drive .

Club secretary and coach Kendall Fountain said: “We are as you can imagine completely devastated. The damage has been catastrophic.”

The fire caused 'catastrophic damage.'

"This is detrimental not only to us - but more so, the hundreds of children our facilities were there for.

"All we endeavour to do is give kids in the local community the opportunity to learn and have fun."

The volunteer-run club was founded in 2016 to provide a venue and community space for children who love football.

The club caters for youngsters aged between five and 16-years-old, and is the home to several junior soccer teams.

The incident occurred last Thursday.

Mr Fountain and fellow official Jimmy Green have set up a GoFundMe appeal to raise money to keep the club going.

Donations have started to come in with more than £1,000 raised in a week since the fire on March 23.

Miss Fountain added: "It’s all very overwhelming right now - and through the mountains of supporting messages we’ve received, we are at a loss for the words we desperately want to find.”

"No matter the heartache this has caused, we still feel that Airedale and our beloved club, deserves to be on the map for the right reasons for a change.”

A suspected arson attack occurred at Airedale Football Club in Castleford.

Police confirmed they were investigating the incident and Mr Fountain urged anyone with any information to get in touch.

He shared to social media: “We’ve already gathered as much information as possible from nearby residents and passed it onto West Yorkshire Police - but please if anyone has any information at all that you feel could be helpful, then please do contact us.”

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Police are appealing for witnesses following a fire in a toilet in Queens Park Drive, Castleford at about 5pm on Thursday, 23 March.

"Anyone who can assist this investigation is asked to contact police at Wakefield on 101, or by using the 101LiveChat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.

"The crime reference is 13230164160.

"Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.”

A West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “Crews from Castleford were called at 4.45pm on Thursday, March 23 to a fire on playing fields at Queens Park Drive.

"A fence was on fire and had spread to a metal shipping container and portable toilet.

"One hose reel and one breathing apparatus were used to extinguish the flames. Crews left the scene at around 6.15pm.”