Almost 300 drivers caught speeding on residential street
Almost 300 drivers were caught speeding on a stretch of road near Wakefield in a matter of hours.
Thursday, 30th September 2021, 3:34 pm
Updated
Thursday, 30th September 2021, 3:36 pm
Following complaints by residents, police targeted the 30mph-limit Durkar Lane in Durkar for two-and-half hours during a recent evening.
Of the 627 vehicles that passed, 231 were travelling between 31 and 35mph.
Fifty-two were clocked between 36 and 40mph, while 12 were going at 41mph or more.
The information will be used to plan traffic operations in future.