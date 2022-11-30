News you can trust since 1852
Appeal after man drags woman into van at Wakefield Westgate station

Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman was dragged into a van at Wakefield Westgate Station.

By Leanne Clarke
3 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 30th Nov 2022, 1:51pm

It happened just after 4.30pm on Thursday, November 24, when a man dragged a woman from the station into a van parked just outside.

She tried to get out and he pulled her back by her hair and coat to stop her getting away.

Nearby bystanders intervened and helped the woman out of the van and away from the man.

Witnesses, or anyone with information, can contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 432 of 24 November.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

