Appeal after man seriously injured in Kinsley hit and run

A man was seriously injured after being struck by a car in Kinsley.

Police are appealing for information on the incident, which took place on Redland Crescent, Kinsley, on Saturday, November 23.

Police have released images of the silver Peugeot 206 which was involved in the hit and run in Kinsley last week.

At around 12.10pm, a silver Peugeot 206 and a small blue Ford Transit can were involved in a collision outside the Catch Penny Public House on Wakefield Road, Fitzwilliam.

The driver of the Peugeot failed to stop at the scene and drove for around a mile to Redland Crescent, Kinsley.

The driver of the van followed the car onto the street and got out of his vehicle.

He was subsequently struck by the Peugeot, causing serious injuriy.

Anyone who has dash-cam footage travelling along B6273 Wakefield Road between Fitzwilliam and Hemsworth between 12.10pm – 12.25pm or has information about the Peugeot vehicle is asked to contact Wakefield District CID on 101 referencing crime number 13190114833.

Information can also be given anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.