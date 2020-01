A driver is appealing for witnesses to come forward after her car was in a collision with another vehicle in Pontefract.

Claire Addinall, from Pontefract, says she the accident happened on Little Lane in Featherstone on Tuesday, January 14 at 11.50am.

Claire Addinall's car received significant damage.

The driver of the other vehicle failed to stop at the scene.

Anyone who has any information is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police via 101 quoting reference number WYP-20200114-0644.