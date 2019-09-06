Appeal for witnesses and dash-cam footage after horror crash on M62

Police are appealing for witnesses and anyone with dash-cam footage to come forward after yesterday’s serious multiple collision on the M62 motorway.

A Volvo HGV, a Volkswagen Passat, an Iveco Vehicle Transport and a Volkswagen Toureg were all involved in the incident which occurred at around 10.40am on the East-bound carriageway prior to Junction 23.

Arrest made as M62 is brought to a standstill and man is seriously injured in crash.

The driver of the Passat, a 51 year old woman from Goole sadly suffered fatal injuries.

A 47 year old man has been arrested on suspicion of death by dangerous driving.

M62 to remain closed during evening rush hour as crash investigation work continues

If you can assist officers in their investigations, please contact the non-emergency number 101 or via the live chat facility available through the Force’s website, quoting reference 509 of 05/09.