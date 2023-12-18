Appeal launched following attempted robbery at elderly couple's home in Castleford
The incident happened on Watling Road shortly before 6pm on Friday (December 15).
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “The female victim was returning home on her mobility scooter when she became aware of the male cycling around her cul-de-sac.
“When she went into her home, the male appeared at the door and forced his way into the property demanding money before making his way in to one of the rooms.
“When confronted by the woman’s partner, he pushed the female over causing injuries before leaving the scene.”
The suspect is described as a white man, skinny, aged in his early 20s, approximately 5ft 6ins to 5ft 8ins tall, and wearing a plain grey hooded top and plain grey tracksuit bottoms.
Detectives from Wakefield District CID are currently investigating the incident and are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.
Detective Inspector Sarah Degnan, of Wakefield District CID, said: “Fortunately, the elderly victims were not seriously injured in this incident but that could easily have been very different and they have certainly been left shaken by the ordeal.
“Nobody deserves to have this happen to them and I would appeal to anyone who has information about the incident to report it to us.”
Anyone who has information about the incident is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101 or go online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat quoting reference 1418 of 15/12.