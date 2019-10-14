Appeal to find belongings of murdered 90-year-old Pontefract man

An appeal has been made to find property belonging to a 90-year-old murdered in his own Pontefract home.

A mobile phone and a signet ring are missing from the home of Nathaniel Suggitt, whose body was found at a property on Love Lane Terrace on the evening of Saturday, October 5.

A signet ring like the one thought to have been taken from Mr Suggitt's home.

Glyndwr Wayman, 49, also of Love Lane Terrace, has been charged with his murder, appearing at Leeds Magistrates' Court on Friday, then Leeds Crown Court this morning where he was remanded into custody to appear again at a later date.

He has also been charged with an unrelated robbery offence which occurred on September 13.

Mr Suggitt, who was known locally as Terry, was seen on CCTV in Asda just hours before his death.

With inquiries are ongoing, police are now seeking to trace items missing from his home which they believe were stolen.

A mobile phone like Mr Suggitt's.

The Homicide and Major Enquiry Team would like to speak with anyone who has seen or has been offered a Vodafone Mobiewire Ayasha mobile phone and a gold signet ring with black onyx, over the past few days.

DCI Heather Whoriskey who is leading the investigation, said: “We are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding Mr Suggitt’s murder and are appealing for help to locate items which we think were missing from his property.

“It is very important that we locate his missing phone and ring and I would ask anyone who has been offered them for sale or even seen them perhaps discarded to contact us.

Anyone who can assist us is asked to contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team on 101 referencing Operation Pikeabbey.

“Information can also be given in complete anonymity to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111."